Bellicum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( BLCM, Financial), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that Rick Fair, President and CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual). A pre-recorded presentation will be available to view on-demand beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on September 13, 2021 and will remain accessible for 90 days in the Events and Presentations section of the Bellicum website.



About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T cell therapies. Bellicum’s GoCAR-T® product candidates, BPX-601 and BPX-603, are designed to be more efficacious CAR-T cell products capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com.

