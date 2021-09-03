Logo
LexaGene's MiQLab™ System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

On-site demonstrations will spotlight how MiQLab’s next-generation technology is advancing veterinary PCR diagnostic testing
  • September 7-9, WVC 93rd Annual Conference, Las Vegas, NV
  • September 12-14, International Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care, Nashville, TN
  • September 23-26, Southwest Veterinary Symposium, San Antonio, TX

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., ( LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) a molecular diagnostics company developing automated rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing solutions for veterinary diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, is pleased to announce a three-city tradeshow itinerary for its MiQLab System. Beginning this September 7th and through September 26th, the MiQLab will be featured at some of the veterinary industry’s landmark events in Las Vegas, Nashville, and San Antonio.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s Founder and CEO stated, “We’re gearing up for a busy and productive fall as we prepare for three of the bigger events in the veterinary marketplace, after a year where all in-person events were cancelled or held virtually. We expect MiQLab’s in-person presence will have significant impact in the veterinary marketplace and look forward to demonstrating how vet practices will greatly benefit from in-clinic PCR diagnostics. Our attendance allows us to take a full-on approach with building brand awareness, exciting potential buyers, and improving our market reach through our revamped marketing and sales strategies.”

From September 7-9, LexaGene will exhibit and host a podium speaking opportunity at this year’s WVC 93rd Annual Conference, a gathering of veterinary marketplace leaders featuring over 800 continuing education sessions and 400+ exhibitors. Additionally, Dr. Regan will speak on the topic of “In-Clinic PCR Testing for Pathogen ID and Antibiotic Resistance Detection.”

Nashville’s 27th International Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Conference from September 12-14, hosts some of the nation’s top emergency and critical care veterinarians who have the greatest need for rapid in-clinic pathogen testing. Additionally, LexaGene’s senior scientist, Dr. Eric DiBasio, MSc, PhD, will present a poster describing a study using LexaGene’s MiQLab Bacterial and AMR Test for rapid detection of UTI pathogens. These data demonstrate that LexaGene’s technology compares favorably with traditional culture and can enable veterinarians to make more timely evidence-based treatment decisions.

Rounding out the month, LexaGene will travel to San Antonio for the Southwest Veterinary Symposium being held September 23-26. This four-day symposium is packed with continuing education, exhibits, and interactive labs. LexaGene will showcase its MiQLab to one of the largest regional veterinary audiences and will have a podium opportunity. Dr. Manoj Nair, MVSc, PhD, LexaGene’s Director of Applications and Assay Development, will speak on the topic of bringing automated PCR testing for pathogens inside the veterinary hospital.

In addition to the veterinary conferences, Dr. Regan continues to participate in strategic investor relations conferences. For a complete listing of LexaGene’s conferences, please visit https://lexagene.com/events/

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System subscribe to our company updates or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Jack Regan
Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.
LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media and Corporate Contact:
Gail Winslow
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
978.482.6237
Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]
800.215.1824

