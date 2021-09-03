AC Immune CEO Andrea Pfeifer Receives First SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA ( ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced its Co-Founder and CEO Andrea Pfeifer has been awarded by the Swiss Economic Forum (SEF) with the SEF.WomenAward, in the category CEO of the Year, during a ceremony at the SEF meeting in Interlaken on September 2, 2021.



The SEF.WomenAward recognizes women with an excellent entrepreneurial track record, thereby giving greater prominence to role models who can inspire the next generation of businesswomen with their achievements.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “I am honored to receive the first SEF.WomenAward for CEO of the Year, and proud to be seen as an example for the many talented women in Switzerland who are making their way in business. It is important for young women to see that it is possible to get to the top, and equally that business takes full advantage of this deep talent pool that is still not being tapped to its full extent.”

Prof. Pfeifer continued: “Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s are socially and economically devastating and represent one of the biggest global healthcare challenges of our time. This award is an important recognition of the pioneering work which the team at AC Immune is carrying out, together with our leading pharmaceutical partners, to advance one of the industry’s broadest, most diversified therapeutic pipelines targeting neurodegenerative diseases. As a Swiss-based company, we are proud to pioneer a personalized medicine approach by creating state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging agents that enable early detection of multiple disease pathologies and tracking of disease progression.”

The SEF is one of Switzerland’s leading economic conferences. The 22nd edition of the conference took place on September 1-2, 2021. Every year, more than 1,000 leading personalities from business, academia, politics and the media, meet in Interlaken for an active exchange of ideas and cross-industry networking.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP and RU. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, and NO.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.