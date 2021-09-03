BioDelivery Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. ( BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that Jeffrey Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place on September 13-15 and the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference taking place on September 27-30.



The fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference will be available to conference registrants on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET.

Details for the live presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Time: 9:20 AM ET Format: Fireside chat Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/bdsi/2064020

Institutional investors interested in a one-on-one meeting with BDSI management should contact their respective H.C. Wainwright or Cantor Fitzgerald institutional sales representative.

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. ( BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

