OTC Markets Group Welcomes Raffles Financial Group Limited to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH; OTCQX: RAFFF), a Singapore company that provides an array of financial advisory services, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Raffles Financial Group Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Raffles Financial Group Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RAFFF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The trading of RAFFF on OTCQX now provides global investors the ease and convenience to tap into SE Asia's US$ 1 billion financial advisory market with Raffles Financial. We invite investors to grow and expand with us in the world's fastest growing economy of Indo-Pacific," said Dr Charlie In, Chairman/CEO of Raffles Financial Group Limited.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Raffles Financial Group Limited

Raffles Financial is an established Singapore company with an office in Hong Kong that provides an array of financial advisory services. Raffles Financial is registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore as an exempt corporate finance adviser. Unlike large investment banks and self-employed financial consultants, Raffles Financial offers customized public listing advisory, arrangement and anchoring-investors services by working with audit, legal, tax and banking professionals.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-raffles-financial-group-limited-to-otcqx-301368875.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.