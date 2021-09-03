Natural Grocers Raised More Than $800,000 Over The Past Year For Food Banks In Its Communities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Natural Grocers Raised More Than $800,000 Over The Past Year For Food Banks In Its Communities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Donations have served more than 3.2 million meals to people in need

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 3, 2021

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Food Bank Day, Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces that its food bank donation efforts from August 2020 through July 2021 has raised more than $800,000 in its efforts to fight food insecurity. The donation translates to more than 3.2 million mealsi for people in need.

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

"We proudly partner with local food banks throughout the year because we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, healthy, nutrient-dense foods," explained Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers Vice President of Marketing. "We couldn't have done it without our customers! Over the past 20 years, we've donated 5 cents to local food banks every time a customer shops with a reusable bag. Next time you shop with us, be sure to bring your reusable bag to support your local community. Or, buy one of our bags and bring it back with you the next time you shop with us."

This month, customers have the opportunity to stop by one of their neighborhood Natural Grocers September 16September 18 and pick up a free limited-edition Organic Harvest Month reusable shopping bag, with purchaseii.

Natural Grocers is engaged in the following food bank fundraising efforts through the end of 2021:

  • In September, Natural Grocers will donate $2.00 for every Ladybug Zip Pouch reusable bag (retail $2.99) sold.
  • From November 1 through December 31, 2021, customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register to help those experiencing food insecurity in their community.

Natural Grocers has been serving its communities since the beginning. The company was founded in 1955 on a commitment to provide its communities with fresh, high-quality, healthy groceries at Always Affordable PricesSM. Co-founder Margaret Isely would keep a community food cabinet at the first Natural Grocers store from which she would give families in need the ingredients for a nutritious meal. Eventually evolving into food bank fundraisers, this type of giveback has become a linchpin of companywide programs throughout the year.

"When we say we are here to serve our communities, we mean ALL of our community members, not just people who shop with us. Our parents taught us that it's our responsibility to support people who are experiencing food insecurity by providing them with the food they need to be healthy and active members of their communities," explained Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Chairman and Co-President. "Our fundraising efforts will always be part of our in-store programs, and we are so proud that, with the help of our loyal and generous customers, we have been able to donate over $800,000 to food banks this past year."

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

iEstimate based on our primary Colorado-based food bank's operational costs per meal. (See foodbankrockies.org for more information.)

ii Limit one per customer. While supplies last; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law.

favicon.png?sn=LA95640&sd=2021-09-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-raised-more-than-800-000-over-the-past-year-for-food-banks-in-its-communities-301368938.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA95640&Transmission_Id=202109030707PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA95640&DateId=20210903
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment