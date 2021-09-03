Logo
Designer Brands Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of North America's largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced that it will participate in Goldman Sachs' 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Friday, September 10th, and CL King's 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14th.

On Friday, September 10th, Jared Poff, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 1:40 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, and Jared Poff, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The audio portion of these presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.designerbrands.com. An online archive will be available following the presentation.

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 700 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse®, The Shoe Company®, and Shoe Warehouse® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com.

For further information: Stacy Turnof, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL95355&sd=2021-09-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/designer-brands-inc-to-present-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301368810.html

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.

