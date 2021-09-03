Photo Release - Huntington Ingalls Industries Names Stewart Holmes As Executive Vice President, Government and Customer Relations

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (: HII) announced today that Stewart Holmes has been named executive vice president, government and customer relations, succeeding Mitch Waldman, who will retire on Sept. 30.



Holmes will be located in HII’s Washington, D.C. office and will report to Mike Petters, HII’s president and CEO.

“Mitch has been an integral part of HII since day one and has been key to our success,” Petters said. “His contributions to national security for over four decades both in government service and as a Huntington Ingalls Industries executive have always affirmed an unwavering commitment to our men and women in uniform, and demonstrated the highest level of integrity and thoughtfulness. I thank Mitch for his leadership and dedication which always reflected our company values, and I wish him the very best.”

Holmes will be responsible for leading the corporation’s engagements with the legislative branch, the executive branch including all federal agencies, business and trade associations, and think tanks.

“Stewart has extensive knowledge and experience in government relations and defense issues,” Petters said. “His understanding of our business and portfolio, as well as the DOD customer and Capitol Hill, will be critical in continuing our company’s proven track record of providing solutions to our customers’ biggest challenges.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/stewart-holmes.

Holmes comes to HII from Textron Inc. which he joined in 2015 as the vice president of Washington Operations, being appointed senior vice president of Washington Operations in March 2017. Prior to joining Textron, he served as the staff director/minority clerk for the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, overseeing recommendations for the annual appropriations for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community. He had previously worked as a staff member for the Senate Appropriations Committee and as an aide to Senator Thad Cochran of Mississippi.

Holmes served in the U.S. Marine Corps for over two decades and is a graduate of The Citadel and the Naval Postgraduate School.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

HII on YouTube: www.youtube.com/huntingtoningalls

HII on Instagram: www.instagram.com/huntingtoningalls



Statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make. This release also contains non-GAAP financial measures and includes a GAAP reconciliation of these financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as being more important than comparable GAAP measures.

Contact:



Beci Brenton

[email protected]

(202) 264-7143