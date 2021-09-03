LifeWorks partners with Corestream to offer digital mental-health therapy as voluntary benefit

LifeWorks, a leading provider of digital total wellbeing solutions,today announced its partnership with Corestream to make therapist-guided internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) available as a voluntary benefit.

Some key highlights of the partnership include:

This is the first time in the United States that employees will have access to therapist-guided digital therapy as a supplement to their core benefits.

The service is now available to be offered to more than two million eligible employee and dependents across Corestream client organizations.

Users can access confidential mental-health support from any device, at any time.

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is one of the most effective forms of therapy and works by helping individuals understand and change the thoughts, feelings and behaviours that are contributing to mental strain. AbilitiCBT™ works the same way but virtually, as a clinically effective iCBT program guided by experienced therapists to provide real-time support for those looking to navigate mental-health concerns, including:

Depression and anxiety;

Uncertainty, isolation and unique pandemic-related stressors;

Social anxiety;

Pain management; and

Loss and grief.

Comments from president, health and productivity solutions and executive vice president, LifeWorks, Nigel Branker

“Now more than ever, employees need easy and inclusive access to clinically effective therapy from the comfort of their own homes. We are proud to partner with Corestream to make this proven solution more accessible at a time when employees need it most. This is a crucial step forward to ensure that employees across the United States are able to get the help they need through confidential, user-friendly digital platforms like AbilitiCBT™ when they need it, where they need it.”

Comments from chief executive officer and co-founder, Corestream, Neil Vaswani

“We are excited to include AbilitiCBT™ as the first digital mental-health solution in our toolbox of voluntary benefits. We are committed to improving the overall employee experience, and we strive to achieve this by equipping organizations with the tools and resources employees need for all aspects of life. We look forward to continue working with LifeWorks to remove accessibility barriers and provide critical, digital mental health solutions through voluntary benefits for those who may be struggling and seeking support.”

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks is a world leader in providing digital and in-person solutions that support the total wellbeing of individuals. We deliver a personalized continuum of care that helps our clients improve the lives of their people and by doing so, improve their business.

About Corestream

Corestream is a leading voluntary benefits technology provider that believes the success of any organization relies on the holistic wellness of its workforce, from physical and mental health to financial wellbeing. Corestream’s revolutionary SaaS platform scales the distribution and adoption of voluntary benefits to become an integral part of protecting and enhancing the employees’ livelihood. By removing barriers, streamlining administration and optimizing the user experience Corestream has become a powerful tool in the arsenal of HR teams, brokers, vendors and employees. For more information, visit Corestream.com.

