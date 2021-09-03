Logo
UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN) a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced the grants of inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 19 new employees in connection with their employment with UroGen. These new team members will support the ongoing commercial launch of Jelmyto® (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, UroGen’s first approved product, and the continued development of the Company’s pipeline.

Up to 94,800 shares of UroGen’s common stock are issuable upon the vesting and settlement of the RSUs. The RSUs will vest equally over three years, with one third of the underlying shares vesting each year on the anniversary of the vesting date, subject in each case to the employee’s continued service relationship with UroGen.

The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of UroGen’s 2019 Inducement Plan and RSU grant notice and agreement thereunder. The RSU grants were granted as an inducement material to each employee entering into employment with UroGen in accordance with Nasdaq listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210903005037r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005037/en/

