Nautilus to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. ( NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the human proteome, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.



Nautilus’ management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 15th at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time/10:15 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s website at: https://www.nautilus.bio/investors/

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Nautilus is a biotechnology company who is developing a proteomics platform that aims to deliver superior sensitivity more quickly, more completely, and less expensively than is currently possible. Nautilus Biotechnology aims to enable a dramatic acceleration of basic science research, significantly improve the success rate of therapeutic development, and enhance opportunities for personalized and predictive medicine. Nautilus’ corporate headquarters is in Seattle, Washington and scientific research and development is being conducted from its San Carlos, California office and labs.



