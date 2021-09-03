ICL Announces €250 Million Sustainability Linked Loan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ICL Announces €250 Million Sustainability Linked Loan

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced a new €250 million sustainability linked loan (SLL), with a five-year term through 2026 and a fixed annual interest rate of 0.8%. The loan is an innovative step forward in the company’s ongoing sustainability efforts and includes three sustainability performance targets. These targets have been designed to align with ICL’s sustainability strategy and goals, and each will be assessed at specific times during the term of the loan by third-party certification.

As part of this effort, ICL is targeting an annual 4% to 5% reduction in direct and indirect Scope 1 and Scope 2 CO₂e emissions resulting from ICL global operations. Third-party monitoring will begin with the 2021 fiscal year, in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards published by the GHG Protocol.

The company is also planning to expand its participation in Together for Sustainability (Tfs), a global initiative dedicated to developing and implementing a global supplier engagement program that assesses and improves sustainability sourcing practices. Through 2025, the company is committed to adding a significant number of Tfs qualified vendors each year, who meet criteria in the areas of management, environment, health and safety, labor and human rights, ethics, and governance.

In addition, ICL will continue to focus on inclusion, equality and expanding the representation of women among its senior management, executive and board of director roles. ICL has worked to increase the number of women in senior management, and this segment has already grown from 9% in 2018 to 19% in 2021. As part of the SLL, the company has set a target for women to hold at least 25% of senior management roles, by the end of 2024.

“ICL is proud to be a leader in sustainability practices, including becoming the first company in Israel and among its peers to execute a sustainability linked loan – a logical next step in our mission to transform from a company that extracts minerals to a company that uses its minerals to create sustainable solutions for humanity,” said Raviv Zoller, president and CEO of ICL. “Our continued focus on ESG practices, as well as our increased transparency regarding all sustainability issues, has driven us to embed this effort into our debt structure and to adopt TCFD reporting, beginning with our 2021 fiscal year.”

More details on ICL’s sustainability efforts and progress can be found in its 2020+Corporate+Responsibility+Report, which was recently published and details management’s and the Board of Director’s joint commitment to sustainability.

The loan was entered into with a syndicate of five leading global lenders. The loan was arranged by BNP Paribas and MUFG as joint bookrunners, mandated lead arrangers and ESG coordinators. Bank of America Europe DAC, Rabobank and SMBC Group acted as mandated lead arrangers.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in global food, agriculture, and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2020 revenues totaled approximately $5.0 billion.

For more information, visit ICL's website at www.icl-group.com.

To access ICL's interactive Corporate Responsibility Report, please click here.

You can also learn more about ICL on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, many of which can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, could, expect, should, plan, intend, estimate, strive, forecast, target, and potential, among others. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors including other risk factors discussed under Item 3 - Key Information - D. Risk Factors in the company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021 (the Annual Report).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210903005234r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005234/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment