Energy Focus to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (“HCL”) technologies, including its UV™ by Energy Focus portfolio of virus-targeted UVC disinfection products, announces it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Mr. James Tu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Focus, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. Mr. Tu’s presentation will be available on demand at the link below beginning at 7:00 am Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021, and for 90 days thereafter. The investor presentation is also available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com.

Company Webcasting Link: https%3A%2F%2Fjourney.ct.events%2Fview%2F495ff8aa-8b0a-4ea4-ab54-5b5ca7deecf0

For additional information about the conference, visit www.hcwevents.com%2Fannualconference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting please contact Brett Mass at [email protected].

About Energy Focus, Inc.

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UVC Disinfection (“UVCD”) technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UV™ by Energy Focus technologies and products, announced in late 2020, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com .

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210903005242r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005242/en/

