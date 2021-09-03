Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2021, Fireside Chat at 12:40 pm Eastern Time (9:40 am Pacific Time)

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 14, 2021, Fireside Chat at 1:15 pm Eastern Time (10:15 am Pacific Time)

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021, Fireside Chat at 2:40 pm Eastern Time (11:40 am Pacific Time)



The live webcasts can be accessed at the company’s investors page at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com . The replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

