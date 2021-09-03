Logo
CLPS Incorporation Announces Establishment of Philippine Subsidiary to Expand in the Southeast Asia Market

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Sep. 3, 2021

HONG KONG, Sep. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company"), today announced that it established CLPS Technology (Philippines) Corp. ("CLPS Philippines") in Metro Manila. The formation of the Philippine subsidiary is in line with the Company's global expansion strategy, particularly to extend its operation in Southeast Asia. CLPS Philippines has completed the initial phase of its business and started to be operational.

In recent years, CLPS has been proactively advancing its presence in Southeast Asia due to the continuous demand for financial IT services in the region. One such move is the completion of Ridik acquisition that led to designating Singapore as Southeast Asia headquarters of CLPS. Therefore, the Company established CLPS Philippines to support its clients' respective international business, and eventually a means to penetrate the domestic financial IT services market in the country. As a result of this strategy, it will enable CLPS to maintain a strong foothold in the region.

CLPS appointed Mr. Srustijeet Mishra, head of CLPS Southeast Asia region, as the director and president of CLPS Philippines. "The establishment of the Philippine subsidiary is another solid evidence of the successful implementation of our global expansion strategy. In addition, it will provide a more efficient service delivery to our international clients' businesses in the country. Our competitive advantage as a provider of industry-leading IT consulting and solution services in Asia Pacific region positions us to better serve our clients in banking and other financial institutions," Mr. Mishra said. "As we look ahead, we will institute plans to drive our overseas presence, such as exploring business potentials in other parts of Southeast Asia to further push our overseas revenue in an upward trend," he ended.

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India, and the Philippines. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation
Rhon Galicha
Investor Relations Office
Phone: +86-182-2192-5378
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN95729&sd=2021-09-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clps-incorporation-announces-establishment-of-philippine-subsidiary-to-expand-in-the-southeast-asia-market-301369018.html

SOURCE CLPS

