Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For September 2021

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE: SBR), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.274940 per unit, payable on September 29, 2021, to unit holders of record on September 15, 2021. Sabine's cash distribution history, current and prior year financial reports and tax information booklets, a link to filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission and more can be found on its website at http://www.sbr-sabine.com/. Additionally, printed reports can be requested and are mailed free of charge.

This distribution reflects primarily the oil production for May 2021 and the gas production for April 2021. Preliminary production volumes are approximately 46,167 barrels of oil and 677,387 Mcf of gas. Preliminary prices are approximately $64.04 per barrel of oil and $2.74 per Mcf of gas.

The table below compares this month's production and prices to the previous month's:





Net to Trust Sales







Volumes

Average Price



Oil (bbls)

Gas (Mcf)

Oil (per bbl)

Gas (per Mcf)

















Current Month

46,167

677,387

$64.04

$2.74

















Prior Month

53,612

785,545

$62.89

$2.54









































Revenues are only distributed after they are received, verified and posted. Most energy companies normally issue payment of royalties on or about the 25th of every month, and depending on mail delivery, a varying amount of royalties are not received until after the revenue posting on the last business day of the month. The revenues received after that date will be posted within 30 days of receipt.

During the month of August, the respective shelter-at-home/work-from-home orders across the spectrum of the industry has significantly affected the posting of revenues for the Trust, until the following month of September. As adjustments are made accordingly, the functions of the Trust are still being performed, although on a delayed basis. We will continue to strive to make the operations of the Trust and its providers, as fluid as possible.

Due to the timing of the end of the month of August, approximately $1,643,000 of revenue received will be posted in the following month of September in addition to normal receipts during September. Since the close of business in August and prior to this press release, $195,000 in revenue has been received.

The 2020 Annual Report with Form 10-K and the January 1, 2021 Reserve Summary are now available on the Sabine website at http://www.sbr-sabine.com/.

