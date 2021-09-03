Elliott Investment Management L.P. Buys Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Sells Cubic Corp, Discovery Inc, Community Health Systems Inc

- New Purchases: EDR, EDR, FYBR, DUK, DBX, HRB,
- Added Positions: TWTR, ETWO, PINS,
- Reduced Positions: HWM, SNAP,
- Sold Out: CUB, DISCK, CYH, FB, EFR, EFT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Elliott Investment Management L.P.
- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR) - 4,166,667 shares, 59.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 3,000,005 shares, 40.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 24,832,943 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 4,210,000 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio.
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.31%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 59.31%. The holding were 4,166,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $29.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.69%. The holding were 3,000,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in Dropbox Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $32.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $14.06.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)
Elliott Investment Management L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.06 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.24.
