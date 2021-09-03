Logo
SkyWater is Now Accepting Design Submissions for its 90 nm ROIC Multi-Project Wafer Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced it is accepting design submissions for its 90 nm readout integrated circuit (S90ROIC) multi-project wafer (MPW) program, which enables quick and low-cost prototyping and design enablement, including support for ITAR designs. The program is targeted for specialized aerospace and defense applications, LIDAR and LADAR (Light or Laser Detection and Ranging) and other applications ranging from automotive sensing, microbolometers and medical x-ray to augmented reality, industrial machine vision and security, among others. Design submissions for SkyWater’s initial enhanced S90ROIC MPW shuttle are now being accepted with a GDS-II cutoff date in November 2021.

SkyWater’s updated S90ROIC platform provides low noise performance buried channel transistors as well as native transistors, seven layers of metal interconnect, MIM capacitors (oxynitride and high-k), and both room temperature and cryogenic models (77-150K), which are necessary for use in space, aviation, and other high-performance applications. For production designs or dedicated tape-outs, the process also supports stitching for large-format imagers, topside planarized contacts, through-silicon vias for in-pixel backside contact and radiation-tolerant options. Volume ROIC manufacturing is available at SkyWater’s ISO 9001, ITAR-compliant and DMEA-accredited Trusted U.S. production facility.

“We are pleased to offer our S90ROIC MPW program to provide secure design support for customers to achieve prototyping, device characterization, and IP validation quickly,” said John Kent, EVP, technology development and design enablement at SkyWater. “Our MPW program addresses our growing aerospace and defense customer demand and provides a secure avenue for creating critical applications for national defense. The program also offers commercial customers the reliability, IP security and high-quality manufacturing that we provide in our U.S.-owned and operated facility.”

For more information on how to submit a design or if you have questions regarding SkyWater’s ROIC MPW program, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skywatertechnology.com%2Fmpw%2F.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and advanced packaging solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus the Company filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021, its quarterly report on Form 10 Q for the quarter ended July 4, 2021 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210903005060r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005060/en/

