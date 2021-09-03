Scopus BioPharma's Subsidiary — Duet Therapeutics — to Present at the 14th Annual RNA Consortium Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. ( “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet Therapeutics, will present at the 14th Annual RNA Consortium Meeting, to be held virtually on Friday, September 10, 2021.



Duet Therapeutics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus. Dr. Horsager is also President — Immuno-Oncology of Scopus.

Dr. Horsager’s presentation will be part of the Clinical Translation of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics session. Dr. Horsager will present on Clinical Development of CpG-STAT3 Inhibitors.

Duet Therapeutics was recently launched by Scopus BioPharma to integrate the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune, creating the Duet Platform. The Duet Platform is comprised of three distinctive complementary CpG-STAT3 inhibitors:

• RNA silencing CpG-STAT3siRNA (“DUET-01”) • Antisense CpG-STAT3ASO (“DUET-02”) • DNA-binding inhibitor CpG-STAT3decoy (“DUET-03”)

The Duet Platform enables and facilitates development of STAT3 inhibitors which are highly selective for a multitude of different solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Current and potential indications for the Duet Platform include: B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, genitourinary (e.g., prostate, kidney and bladder) and head & neck cancers. Duet’s CpG-STAT3 inhibitors are also being evaluated as combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-Ts.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., both directly and through subsidiaries, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company’s lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both RNA therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. Additional STAT3-targeting immunotherapy drug candidates include bi-functional antisense and protein degradation therapies. In addition, the company is developing additional drug candidates that target the endocannabinoid system, including MRI-1867 for the treatment systemic sclerosis. The company also seeks to identify additional compelling technologies for potential acquisition, in-licensing and/or other similar transactions. Receive updates by following Scopus BioPharma on Twitter here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

