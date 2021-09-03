Logo
ATTENTION CURRENT AND FORMER OPPENHEIMER CUSTOMERS WHO INVESTED IN HORIZON PRIVATE EQUITY III: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Announces Investigation of Potential Claims on Behalf of Oppenheimer Customers Over Ponzi Scheme Losses

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), has commenced an investigation of potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of former and current Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (“Oppenheimer”) (NYSE: OPY) customers who invested in the alleged Horizon Private Equity III (“Horizon”) Ponzi+scheme.

Investors are suing Oppenheimer for its role in enabling a massive Ponzi+scheme devised by Marietta, Georgia resident and former Oppenheimer registered representative, John Woods, which was operated through his firm, Southport Capital. From 2008 to 2016, John Woods and his brother Jim Woods allegedly solicited a significant number of customers from Oppenheimer to invest in Horizon while Woods was registered as a broker and investment adviser with the brokerage firm. Investors were told they would earn a return by investing in government bonds, stocks or real estate projects. However, Horizon has allegedly not earned any significant profits from these investments, and were only able to pay the guaranteed return to existing investors by raising and using new money.

According to a recently filed SEC+Complaint, as of July 2021, over 400 investors across 20 states held Horizon investments, and were owed over $110M in principal. Many investors are elderly retirees.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential FINRA arbitration claims relating to Oppenheimer’s supervision of John Woods and the Horizon Ponzi scheme. Current and former Oppenheimer customers who invested in Horizon from 2008 to 2016 and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special+Report.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. KT has recovered more than $220 million for investors in FINRA arbitrations. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https%3A%2F%2Fklaymantoskes.com%2Fhorizon-oppenheimer-ponzi-scheme-investigation%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210903005280r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005280/en/

