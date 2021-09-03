New Research Describes Odyssey Marine's Strong Position in Arbitration vs. Mexico (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Green River Asset Management has published a report on Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) (“Odyssey”) entitled, “Odyssey Produces Smoking Gun in Bombshell Filing; Mexico Stretches for Defense.” The article can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fgreenriverassetmanagement.wordpress.com%2F

In the article, Green River outlines the arguments made by Odyssey and Mexico in their respective legal filings and concludes that the investment case for owning Odyssey equity remains strong.

Green River believes that OMEX is likely to win its arbitration Claim on merit and that an award in the range of $500 million to $3 billion is probable. With OMEX trading at a market capitalization of ~$70 million at the time of publication, shares are discounting less than a 10 percent probability of an average arbitration outcome.

The latent value in Odyssey shares expressed by Green River explains why seasoned litigation investors, such as Drumcliffe LLC, FourWorld Capital Management, and Two Seas Capital have increased their stakes in Odyssey’s equity.

