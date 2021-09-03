Logo
Eskay Mining to Trade on OTCQX

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Eskay Mining Corp. ("Eskay" or the "Company") (

TSXV:ESK, Financial)(OTCQX:ESKYF, Financial)(FRA:KN7, Financial)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQX® in the United States under the symbol (OTCQX:ESKYF, Financial). Trading commences today. Investors in the US can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes in US currency for Gratomic on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX® Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Mac Balkam, Eskay CEO & President commented "we are very pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX Market. This will provide our valued US investors with greater liquidity and execution services through OTCQX. It will also help us to build our visibility among US investors. This is an important step in the evolution of the Company."

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (

TSXV:ESK, Financial) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the "Golden Triangle," approximately 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac BalkamT: 416 907 4020
President & Chief Executive OfficerE: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662628/Eskay-Mining-to-Trade-on-OTCQX

img.ashx?id=662628

