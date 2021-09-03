BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, Millard County, Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / BCM Resources Corporation (TSX-V:B), the "Company" is pleased to announce that it has contracted Industrial Imaging Co., Inc. (IIC), a Utah corporation to conduct Audio Frequency Magnetotelluric ("AMT") survey over its porphyry copper-gold property at Thompson Knolls ("TK") in Utah. The contractor is currently deploying its geophysical team to conduct the survey covering the TK property.

The data from this survey will produce a three-dimensional subsurface conductivity image of the Thompson Knolls property. IIC's proprietary hardware will be used for data acquisition, logging, and processing. IIC will provide trained personnel, proprietary 3D inversion algorithm, and dedicated computer system to obtain data from 121 stations. Deliverables will include ASCI files of tensor AMT sounding apparent resistivities and impedance phases with 3D Image of subsurface conductivity distribution. The IIC's report will include an interpretation and best sites for future drilling. AMT survey results will supplement the previously completed drone mag survey and are aimed to assist the drilling program to vector into the highest-grade parts of the QMP system discovery.

The drilling of TK21-2 resumed on August 21st, 2021, reaching the depth of 610 meters. As previously indicated, below 195.5 m of surficial post mineral cover the drilling went into quartz-monzonite porphyry ("QMP") with mostly quartz-sericitic-pyritic ("QSP") alteration bearing rare quartz veinlets and disseminated pyrite reaching zone of potassic alteration with Kspar veinlets towards the bottom. The core logging continues with core being sawed and prepared for assaying and petrographic studies.

TK is located approximately 200 km southwest of Rio Tinto's giant Bingham Canyon porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold mine and smelter complex near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Company's Director, Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., and Certified Professional Geologist, a 'qualified person' for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at [email protected].

