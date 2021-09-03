Absolute Shares Trust Buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc, Altria Group Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, LyondellBasell Industries NV

New Purchases: GILD, PFE, MO, DOW, KHC, SO, SJI, APAM, MC, CWEN, EBF, NWFL, UVE, CIZN, FRG,

Investment company Absolute Shares Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Gilead Sciences Inc, Pfizer Inc, Altria Group Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Dow Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Lumen Technologies Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absolute Shares Trust. As of 2021Q2, Absolute Shares Trust owns 50 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 26,197 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.54% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 37,822 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.43% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 32,492 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.82% International Paper Co (IP) - 54,540 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.73% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 46,993 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $71.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 46,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 79,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 63,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.887000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 46,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 72,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 46,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in International Paper Co by 152.73%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 54,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 228.31%. The purchase prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 36,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in Unum Group by 141.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 54,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $111.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 32,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 56,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust added to a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp by 51.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 67,487 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Absolute Shares Trust sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Absolute Shares Trust sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $100.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $108.21.

Absolute Shares Trust sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Absolute Shares Trust sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

Absolute Shares Trust sold out a holding in People's United Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $18.27.

Absolute Shares Trust reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 31.43%. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $105.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Absolute Shares Trust still held 37,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust reduced to a holding in SunCoke Energy Inc by 78.59%. The sale prices were between $6.22 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $7.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.04%. Absolute Shares Trust still held 51,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 24.54%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. Absolute Shares Trust still held 26,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust reduced to a holding in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc by 71.24%. The sale prices were between $25.98 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Absolute Shares Trust still held 12,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust reduced to a holding in Vector Group Ltd by 70.31%. The sale prices were between $12.98 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Absolute Shares Trust still held 24,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Absolute Shares Trust reduced to a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc by 69.69%. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $37.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Absolute Shares Trust still held 7,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.