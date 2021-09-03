Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Buys Metro Inc, First Capital REIT, Stella-Jones Inc, Sells Tourmaline Oil Corp, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, Nutrien

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Metro Inc, First Capital REIT, Stella-Jones Inc, Onex Corp, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, sells Tourmaline Oil Corp, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, Nutrien, BRP Inc, First Quantum Minerals during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity. As of 2021Q2, Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) - 2,445,927 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,882,915 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A) - 3,370,110 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% Canadian National Railway Co (CNR) - 1,380,585 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,075,830 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in Metro Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $57.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 530,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in First Capital REIT. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,036,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 256,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in Enghouse Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 161,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity added to a holding in Stella-Jones Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,041,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity added to a holding in Onex Corp by 52.52%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $92.16, with an estimated average price of $79.54. The stock is now traded at around $89.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 314,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity sold out a holding in BRP Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $118.51, with an estimated average price of $103.93.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity sold out a holding in Topicus com Inc. The sale prices were between $75.81 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $85.05.

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity sold out a holding in Spin Master Corp. The sale prices were between $35.09 and $48.22, with an estimated average price of $41.25.