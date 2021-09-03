Logo
Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity Buys Metro Inc, First Capital REIT, Stella-Jones Inc, Sells Tourmaline Oil Corp, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, Nutrien

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity (Current Portfolio) buys Metro Inc, First Capital REIT, Stella-Jones Inc, Onex Corp, TELUS International (Cda) Inc, sells Tourmaline Oil Corp, CT Real Estate Investment Trust, Nutrien, BRP Inc, First Quantum Minerals during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity. As of 2021Q2, Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leith+wheeler+canadian+equity/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity
  1. Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) - 2,445,927 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,882,915 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%
  3. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A) - 3,370,110 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNR) - 1,380,585 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.65%
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,075,830 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
New Purchase: Metro Inc (MRU)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in Metro Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $57.02. The stock is now traded at around $64.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 530,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Capital REIT (FCR.UN)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in First Capital REIT. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $17.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,036,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.1 and $39.09, with an estimated average price of $36.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 256,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enghouse Systems Ltd (ENGH)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in Enghouse Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.61 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 161,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $65.5. The stock is now traded at around $76.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stella-Jones Inc (SJ)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity added to a holding in Stella-Jones Inc by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $42.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,041,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Onex Corp (ONEX)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity added to a holding in Onex Corp by 52.52%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $92.16, with an estimated average price of $79.54. The stock is now traded at around $89.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 314,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BRP Inc (DOO)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity sold out a holding in BRP Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $118.51, with an estimated average price of $103.93.

Sold Out: Topicus com Inc (TOI)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity sold out a holding in Topicus com Inc. The sale prices were between $75.81 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $85.05.

Sold Out: Spin Master Corp (TOY)

Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity sold out a holding in Spin Master Corp. The sale prices were between $35.09 and $48.22, with an estimated average price of $41.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity. Also check out:

1. Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity's Undervalued Stocks
2. Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Leith Wheeler Canadian Equity keeps buying
