Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Club Manager Named Rising Star

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021

Playa Hotels & Resorts employee recognized at 2021 Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit Presented By ISHC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean, announced today that Darling Mendez, Club Manager at Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana has been awarded the 2021 Caribbean Rising Star Award presented by the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC) during the 2021 Caribbean Hotel & Investment Summit (CHRIS) on August 31, 2021 at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

This is the eleventh year the ISHC and CHRIS have partnered to recognize young leadership in the Caribbean and marks the third consecutive Caribbean Rising Star win for a Playa associate. The award, which recognizes an emerging leader age 35 and under, currently living and working in the Caribbean, was presented in 2019 to Playa's Paola Gomez Lopez, then Director of Sales for the Hilton La Romana in the Dominican Republic and in 2020 to Creasha-Dine Thompson, then Event Planning Manager at Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall.

"Darling continues to inspire and impress her colleagues and represents the very DNA of Playa with a Service From The Heart approach day-in and day-out," said Dayna Blank, Playa Hotels & Resorts Senior Vice President of Human Resources. "With seven career advancements during the last decade, Darling approaches each new role with enthusiasm, pride and the understanding that the future is unlimited at Playa Hotels & Resorts. We are all celebrating with Darling today and even more excited for what her future holds."

This is not Mendez's first time being recognized during her hospitality career. She has received Employee of the Month, Courtesy Service Award of the month on three different occasions and the Courtesy Service Award of the Year 2013 for her warm hospitality, responsibility and discipline.

Mendez was nominated for the Rising Star Award by Pedro Tomas, General Manager of Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana. "Darling has the ability to transform work settings into environments full of harmony and productivity," said Tomas. "Her work ethic, integrity and positive attitude make her so deserving of this impressive recognition."

Mendez graciously accepted the award in person, thanking her family as well as her mentor Tomas. "It hasn't always been an easy journey, but it has always been a wonderful and extremely rewarding path for me. And it well warrants the hard work," explained Mendez.

For additional information on Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, visit www.playaresorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of award-winning all-inclusive resorts in popular vacation destinations across Mexico and throughout the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and partnerships with globally recognized and trusted hospitality brands to deliver the highest standards with exceptional value. The first to bridge the all-inclusive experience with major hospitality brands worldwide, the result is increased consumer direct bookings, repeat business and lower acquisition costs. Playa owns and manages 17 resorts (6,295 rooms) located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and manages three resorts on behalf of third-party owners. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL95955&sd=2021-09-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyatt-zilara-and-hyatt-ziva-cap-cana-club-manager-named-rising-star-301369205.html

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL95955&Transmission_Id=202109031232PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL95955&DateId=20210903
