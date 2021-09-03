Advanced Series Trust Buys FedEx Corp, L'Oreal SA, Nordea Bank Abp, Sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cigna Corp

Investment company Advanced Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, L'Oreal SA, Nordea Bank Abp, Bilibili Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cigna Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advanced Series Trust. As of 2021Q2, Advanced Series Trust owns 719 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 168,279 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,023 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 238,817 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,200 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.98% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 65,278 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.77%

Advanced Series Trust initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $266.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust initiated holding in L'Oreal SA. The purchase prices were between $323.85 and $391.4, with an estimated average price of $358.01. The stock is now traded at around $400.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust initiated holding in Nordea Bank Abp. The purchase prices were between $84.67 and $95.76, with an estimated average price of $89.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 371,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.18 and $173.66, with an estimated average price of $160.64. The stock is now traded at around $191.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 22,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $65.17, with an estimated average price of $61.37. The stock is now traded at around $60.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 47,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 37,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 1012.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $86.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 36,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 45.60%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust added to a holding in Nestle SA by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $105.34 and $116.3, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $115.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 132,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust added to a holding in Deutsche Post AG by 271.93%. The purchase prices were between $46.52 and $58.53, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 70,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 79,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 213.68%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $452.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Advanced Series Trust sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Advanced Series Trust sold out a holding in SKF AB. The sale prices were between $213.5 and $256.2, with an estimated average price of $229.26.

Advanced Series Trust sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Advanced Series Trust sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Advanced Series Trust sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $11.65, with an estimated average price of $10.86.

Advanced Series Trust reduced to a holding in RealPage Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98. The stock is now traded at around $88.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Advanced Series Trust still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust reduced to a holding in Magellan Health Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $94.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Advanced Series Trust still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust reduced to a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Advanced Series Trust still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 9999%. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $452.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Advanced Series Trust still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust reduced to a holding in by 9999%. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $44.5, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Advanced Series Trust still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advanced Series Trust reduced to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 9999%. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Advanced Series Trust still held 0 shares as of 2021-06-30.