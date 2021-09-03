BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF,

- New Purchases: KBWD, NFJ, PLUG, ZEV, TLT, QID, NVRO, DFAT, TOMZ, PKB, SHE, LCR, BTAL, ESGV, COIN, ATMP, SMMV, FTXL, HDGE, ERTH, KBE, HTEC, EQL, EMNT, BIZD, ARKK, BAMR, UPH, WKME, POTX, VTWG, VSS, UYG, ULST, TOKE, SBIO, PXJ, PWC, HYG, PGJ, OGIG, MORT, CURI, CURI, IWS, IPAY, IFRA, TSCO, MPC, PFX, NXPI, CRMD, CVE, CQP, PCF, BF.A, GWW, TMQ, SILC, PBCT, NYMX, NG, JWN, NCR, MDP, GT, BF.B, FVRR, STEM, AAP, PATH, APP, GHVI, LSEA, GOEV, LAZR, LMND, OGN, UTZ, SBEV, SPRO, SE, FLGT, CZR, HMLP, WDAY,
- Added Positions: RSP, IEFA, QQQ, VWO, BSV, IXUS, MINT, REGN, VCSH, BND, IJH, SPY, EMB, JNK, PFF, LQD, NEE, DIS, HST, NVS, VZ, QUAL, VEA, BYD, LLY, FISV, MRK, EFAV, JPST, VTI, ALL, BRK.B, CF, CVS, ED, STZ, DTE, DRI, DUK, ECL, GOOGL, HPQ, KLAC, LKQ, LOW, MCD, MDT, NVDA, PFE, PEG, RYN, ROP, CRM, SRE, SO, TRV, SYY, TSN, UGI, WBA, MA, APTV, FB, GOOG, JD, SQ, CMPS, EEM, HACK, IWD, TIP, USMV, VB, ASML, ABT, ACN, ADBE, AMD, MO, ADI, RIOT, TFC, BIDU, BK, BMY, VIAC, CCL, FIS, TPR, KO, COP, DECK, ETN, ENB, FLR, FCX, GD, GSK, GPN, MNST, HAS, INFO, IFF, LTC, LVS, MGM, MRVL, SPGI, MCK, NSC, OHI, PNC, PAA, PG, PRU, RGEN, SWK, STT, TRP, UL, UPS, WMT, WEX, XLNX, HTGC, JAZZ, ULTA, V, BUD, LYB, USCR, FLT, KMI, VGI, SPLK, PANW, ABBV, NCLH, ZTS, DOC, TWTR, TLRY, TLRY, TEAM, NTNX, CVNA, DOCU, ALC, UBER, SNOW, CPNG, CGW, DIA, GDX, IUSG, IWN, IWO, QLD, SAA, SCHD, STIP, UWM, VNQ, VOO, VTWO,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, VIG, ALXN, ITOT, AAPL, X, IVW, REM, VXX, TSLA, MSFT, TJX, UNP, IEMG, IJR, IVV, MGK, CVX, AMZN, BAC, BA, C, XOM, JPM, QCOM, PWR, STX, UNH, WFC, MHD, PGEN, IAU, KBWB, MGV, VO, T, AMP, AMAT, CBRL, COF, CMCSA, DHR, FITB, IBM, INTC, KSS, MAR, PXD, TGT, RTX, EBAY, MUI, NEA, DEX, JRI, RIV, CHWY, DVY, EEMV, EFG, GLD, IEI, RWM, SDS, UVXY, VDC, XLE, XLF, MMM, SRPT, ATVI, AKAM, NLY, BDX, BIIB, BSX, CDNS, LUMN, CLF, CL, CNO, GLW, COST, CMI, DLR, DD, EPD, FDX, FBP, AAIC, GRMN, GILD, HP, SVC, INTU, MDLZ, LMT, MDC, MPW, MET, NFLX, ORLY, ORCL, PPL, PATK, PAYX, PBI, BKNG, DORM, O, RCII, RMD, SBAC, SMG, SJR, SHW, SWKS, SBUX, SUI, SU, SYNA, TSM, OXSQ, TXN, UMC, UNM, VLO, VOD, WAB, ZBH, TDG, USA, PHK, BGR, GGN, BDJ, CSIQ, LULU, MELI, TWO, HBMD, PM, AGNC, AVGO, VRSK, DG, CHTR, SIX, FSD, NOW, HASI, NRZ, QTS, VEEV, CHGG, HLT, WATT, CGC, CTRE, BABA, ETSY, SHOP, PYPL, KHC, MGP, FTV, CRSP, IRTC, BHF, ZS, SPOT, AVLR, NIO, MRNA, PINS, ZM, PTON, BEAM, CARR, OTIS, NKLA, CVAC, PLTR, QS, AI, ABNB, WISH, DES, DGRO, EMLC, FDN, FNDX, HEDJ, IBB, ICF, IDU, IJJ, IUSV, IYE, IYJ, IYK, IYM, LIT, MGC, MJ, MOO, QCLN, QTEC, SCHF, SCHV, SDOW, VAW, VBR, VDE, VFH, VGT, VMBS, VNQI, VOE, VOT, VPU, XLB, XLK, XLY,
- Sold Out: GE, GWPH, AZZ, MATX, ASTE, BCPC, CSGS, HLX, CAMP, CLX, COKE, COHU, CPSI, CONN, CNSL, CTB, CRVL, CORE, CYTK, DXCM, DBD, DISCA, ESE, EW, EGO, FCEL, ROCK, GIL, ITGR, HMSY, HA, INO, VIAV, LXP, MGLN, MKC, MTH, MEI, MLI, NRG, NEM, OSIS, CNXN, PLAB, PLXS, PRGS, SANM, SGEN, SSD, STE, TDY, TDS, TREX, SPOK, VAR, WTS, IRBT, VIACA, CIK, AVAV, CENTA, GLUU, MARK, SBLK, CELH, CLW, KRA, PACB, INN, MARA, ZNGA, PARR, WMC, EVTC, PAYC, CYBR, MSGS, OKTA, BTBT, PRSP, TLRY, TLRY, PDD, ELAN, JMIA, MSGE, DASH, BIL, IGIB, ECON, FDL, FTCS, GII, GOVT, GWX, IDV, IPO, USHY, USIG, VIS, XLV,
For the details of BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bdo+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 868,259 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 747,605 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 125,004 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 382,012 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 470,395 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 161,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lightning eMotors Inc (ZEV)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lightning eMotors Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.151000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 84,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 155.64%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $381.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1296.45%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $682.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2189.47%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1602.60%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 103.11%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (GWPH)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.37.Sold Out: CorVel Corp (CRVL)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CorVel Corp. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $134.3, with an estimated average price of $118.1.Sold Out: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32.
