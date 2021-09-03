BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF,

New Purchases: KBWD, NFJ, PLUG, ZEV, TLT, QID, NVRO, DFAT, TOMZ, PKB, SHE, LCR, BTAL, ESGV, COIN, ATMP, SMMV, FTXL, HDGE, ERTH, KBE, HTEC, EQL, EMNT, BIZD, ARKK, BAMR, UPH, WKME, POTX, VTWG, VSS, UYG, ULST, TOKE, SBIO, PXJ, PWC, HYG, PGJ, OGIG, MORT, CURI, CURI, IWS, IPAY, IFRA, TSCO, MPC, PFX, NXPI, CRMD, CVE, CQP, PCF, BF.A, GWW, TMQ, SILC, PBCT, NYMX, NG, JWN, NCR, MDP, GT, BF.B, FVRR, STEM, AAP, PATH, APP, GHVI, LSEA, GOEV, LAZR, LMND, OGN, UTZ, SBEV, SPRO, SE, FLGT, CZR, HMLP, WDAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Plug Power Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, , General Electric Co, United States Steel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 1138 stocks with a total value of $902 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 868,259 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.39% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 747,605 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.09% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 125,004 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 382,012 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 470,395 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $20.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 161,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.791000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 92,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lightning eMotors Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $9.151000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 84,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9. The stock is now traded at around $148.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort QQQ. The purchase prices were between $20.59 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.3. The stock is now traded at around $17.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 155.64%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $381.459900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 14,413 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1296.45%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $682.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2189.47%. The purchase prices were between $106.91 and $109.22, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1602.60%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 103.11%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CorVel Corp. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $134.3, with an estimated average price of $118.1.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15.

BDO Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32.