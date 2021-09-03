Keybank National Association Buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Hess Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Kellogg Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: IQDF, ABNB, EAGG, CATH, PWZ, CMDY, APLE, BBRE, IVOV, NFRA, RBLX, NUMV, PLTR, NICE, MOH, MAX, MGRC, LYG, LFMD, PWB, TLK, INDS, INOV, PBR, PRG, SE, SIG, SNAP, SUMO, TPVG, U, IVOG, VICI, VMEO, WPC, WYNN, COIN, AFRM, ALXN, LNT, AINV, ARES, BCS, BNGO, BTT, BXP, BRKS, BKE, AI, CCIV, CNS, PEJ, DBRG, DFUS, DFAT, ETX, EQC, NUSI, FNV, ULCC, BOTZ, HSBC, HUBS, ADX, SPHQ,
- Added Positions: HES, VONG, DHI, VLUE, ROKU, NCLH, WTM, VTEB, TWTR, TWLO, TT, TDC, TEL, SPOT, RNR, FAX, LKQ, HZNP, DNP, CGNT, CGNT, CNP, NLY, ALC,
- Reduced Positions: K, IVV, AAPL, MSFT, QUAL, AMZN, IJH, IEFA, IJR, JPM, GOOGL, DIS, VOO, VEA, RSP, MA, JNJ, PG, TMO, INTC, IWM, HD, EFA, LECO, NDSN, IEMG, PH, IWR, NEE, VWO, ABT, COST, AGG, DHR, SHW, SPY, MCD, BAC, ORCL, PEP, CSCO, PFE, ABBV, MTUM, MRK, NVDA, VCSH, VMBS, IGSB, GVI, MMM, EEM, VCIT, BRK.B, CMCSA, TIP, IWF, IGIB, RTX, VZ, GOOG, CCJ, ISRG, KO, IVW, USMV, XOM, LQD, MINT, UNP, ZTS, MKTX, ROP, AMT, PFF, RSG, BKNG, AVGO, CVX, FCX, HON, MBB, MDLZ, NKE, FLRN, T, EMR, LOW, AMGN, IAU, IJK, IWO, IEI, SCHD, TGT, AMP, BMY, CMI, INTU, WMT, ICE, IBM, SHY, NSC, SBUX, VONE, APD, AWK, ADP, CME, FB, APH, BLK, CAT, CL, IVE, KHC, TROW, UPS, V, XYL, CINF, IWP, IWD, IUSB, ADBE, CMG, CI, CMS, DE, D, IGLB, OC, GLD, VYM, GDRX, BAB, QQQ, IWS, IJJ, KMB, MS, PLPC, TXN, UNH, AEE, AMAT, COP, CSX, DFS, QDF, HST, DVYE, AGZ, LLY, LNC, MKC, PNC, QCOM, VT, AXP, CVS, EMB, NTRS, NOC, PM, PSX, SPGI, WST, AFL, BMRN, MUA, BA, CARR, CCI, FDX, FTV, ITW, OEF, IEF, IWN, IJS, IJT, HYG, KSU, NFLX, OKTA, PLD, ROK, XLK, TKR, TRV, VGLT, VRTX, WBA, WELL, WPM, DON, DES, ALL, MO, ANET, BK, CHD, DG, DOW, DUK, DD, ECL, GIS, GILD, GWW, ICF, ICLN, ESGU, AMJ, LMT, MET, OTIS, PANW, PYPL, PPG, PGR, PRU, O, CRM, SGEN, XLRE, SRE, NOW, SJM, SO, DIA, SYK, TSM, TJX, TFC, USB, VO, VV, WDAY, ABMD, AGCO, ALG, ALB, BABA, ARLP, ALLY, AEP, COLD, ADI, ANTM, AIT, AZN, ADSK, AVNT, BKR, BLL, BBVA, BOH, BNS, BAX, BDX, BHP, BP, BURL, CBT, CPB, CNI, CSL, KMX, CASY, FUN, GTLS, CHE, CHH, CTAS, CFG, CLX, CTSH, COLB, COLM, CMA, CAG, CPRT, CORE, CTVA, CFR, DRI, DEO, FANG, DLR, DOV, EXP, EBAY, EW, EME, WIRE, EPD, EOG, ETSY, EVR, EVRG, EXPI, EXPE, FAST, FITB, FND, FBHS, BEN, GD, GM, GPC, GS, GRC, HIG, HDB, HR, HSIC, HSY, HPE, HXL, HI, HPQ, HUBB, HII, HUN, HY, ICUI, ILMN, IFF, EPP, EWJ, SLV, DVY, TLT, IBB, IWB, IWV, IYW, MUB, USIG, TLH, SHV, SUSA, ESGD, KMPR, KEYS, KMI, KFY, KR, LHX, LKFN, LRCX, LW, EL, LEA, LBRDK, LYV, SHOO, MMP, MPC, MKL, MMC, MLM, MAT, MMS, MPW, MELI, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MTX, MPWR, MCO, NVS, NUE, NUVA, OKE, ORLY, PCAR, PAYC, PNFP, PINS, PLXS, PFC, PSA, PSTG, RDNT, RDFN, RNST, RIO, RDS.B, RDS.A, SAFM, SLB, XLV, XLY, XLE, XLI, XLU, SBNY, SWKS, SON, LUV, MDY, SWK, STT, SIVB, SYKE, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TSLA, TTD, TDG, UFPI, UMBF, UNF, UL, URI, VFC, VMI, GDX, VOOG, BIV, VNQ, VBK, VBR, VXF, VB, VEU, MGK, VRSK, VTRS, VOYA, VMC, WAB, WCN, WM, W, WEC, WDC, WY, DLN, DEM, WOR, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, ZNGA, ABM, ACN, ACIW, ATVI, ADTN, AEIS, AMD, A, AGNC, ADC, AKAM, AA, ALGN, ALE, ALTR, AIMC, ABEV, UHAL, AAL, AEO, AFG, AMSF, ABC, AME, ANGO, BUD, ANSS, AON, ATR, APTV, ACGL, ADM, ARCC, ARKK, ABG, ASTE, ATO, ATRC, AUPH, AZO, AVB, AVY, AVT, AXNX, BIDU, SAN, BAND, GOLD, BCE, BBY, BYND, BIIB, TECH, BJ, BKI, BDJ, MIY, BX, BAH, BWA, SAM, BSX, BRMK, BR, BAM, BRO, BF.B, BC, BWXT, CDNS, CP, CSIQ, COF, CCL, CRI, CVNA, CWST, CTLT, CBRE, CDK, CF, CRL, CHTR, CB, CIEN, CTRN, C, CLDR, CCMP, CGNX, CFX, CMCO, CNMD, ED, STZ, ROAD, COO, GLW, OFC, CSGP, CR, CACC, FLGE, CRWD, DAR, DCP, DK, DELL, DAL, DSGX, DXCM, DIOD, DISCK, DOCU, DLTR, DPZ, DTE, DXC, EGBN, EBC, EMN, ETN, EPC, EA, ENB, DAVA, ET, ENLC, ENPH, ENTG, ETR, ENV, EPAM, EFX, EQIX, ERIE, WTRG, EEFT, RE, ES, EXAS, EXEL, EXC, EXPD, FMAO, FSLY, FRT, FOE, FNF, FIS, FAF, FHN, FR, FRC, FSLR, FXL, QCLN, FE, FISV, FIVE, FIVN, FLT, FMC, FMX, F, FTNT, FWRD, FULT, GPS, GRMN, IT, GNRC, GEL, GBCI, GSK, GPN, GL, GGG, GEF, GWRE, HAIN, HAL, HALO, HBI, HNGR, HASI, HAS, PEAK, HL, HEI.A, HELE, HLX, HFWA, HLT, HOLX, HHC, HUM, HBAN, H, IAA, ICFI, IBN, IDA, IEX, IDXX, INFO, INDB, INFY, ING, IR, NGVT, INGR, INSP, PODD, IP, DBC, SPLV, NVTA, IQV, IRM, EWC, EWS, ESGE, ITOT, IGV, IGOV, SUB, ACWI, SCZ, DSI, GBF, ITA, IWC, EFV, IWY, IXUS, NEAR, ITUB, JPST, JCOM, JBT, JNPR, KALU, KAR, KMT, KIM, KL, KRG, KKR, KLAC, KNX, KSS, LH, LANC, LSCC, LCII, LEG, LEN, LESL, LHCG, LBRDA, LSXMA, LSXMK, FWONK, LSI, LIN, LNN, LFUS, L, LULU, LITE, MTB, MDC, MTW, MANT, MFC, MAR, MRTN, MRVL, MAS, MASI, MTCH, MXIM, MCK, MDT, MGEE, MU, MUFG, MFG, MRNA, MNST, MOS, MSI, MPLX, MSCI, MLI, MUSA, MYRG, NFG, NSA, EYE, NTUS, NEO, NTGR, NBIX, NJR, NYCB, NEM, NIO, NI, NOK, JWN, NWBI, NWE, NLOK, NVO, NTR, NVG, NEA, DIAX, NMZ, NUV, NAD, NVR, NXPI, OXY, OLLI, OMCL, OMC, ON, OGS, OGN, PCRX, PACW, PDCO, PAYX, PDCE, PAG, PNR, PRFT, PFGC, PKI, PSXP, BOND, PNW, PXD, PAA, PAGP, PII, POOL, PW, PPL, TQQQ, UPRO, PEG, PRPL, PVH, QRVO, QLYS, PWR, DGX, RJF, RYN, RETA, REGN, RMD, QSR, RHI, ROST, RY, RPM, SAIA, SNY, SAP, SBAC, SCSC, SDGR, SCHW, SCHB, SCHG, SCHF, SCHC, SCHH, SMG, SSP, XLB, XLP, XLF, XLC, SIGI, SHLX, SHOP, SLGN, SPG, SITE, SNA, SEDG, SAH, SONY, SSB, SPDW, EWX, CWB, SPSB, SDY, XBI, JNK, TFI, SHM, SPLK, SPXC, FLOW, SQ, TOTL, STAG, STFC, STC, SUM, SUI, SPWR, SHO, SNV, TRGP, TDOC, TDY, TFX, TER, TXRH, TXT, TRI, THO, TMST, TMUS, TTC, TD, TTE, TM, TSCO, TRU, TA, TREX, TRS, TRST, TYL, UBER, UDR, ULTA, OLED, UHS, UVSP, ECOL, USFD, MTN, VLO, ITM, VOOV, BSV, BND, VOT, VUG, VTV, VSS, VGSH, VIG, VCR, VDC, VFH, VHT, VGT, VRNT, VRSN, VIAC, VVI, VICR, VC, VOD, VNT, VUZI, WAT, WTS, WERN, WES, WLK, WRK, WEX, WHR, WMB, WSM, YETI, YUMC, ZBRA, ZM, ZS,
- Sold Out: GE, SOXX, MGLN, AVNS, HCAT, SFIX, NID, EVTC, VEEV, VCYT, UPLD, Z, NVCR, NVCR, AM, WRE, FTDR, CHWY, IAC, BAMR, GOVT, ISHG, MCHI, USO, GNTX, SFL, SFL, RCL, RCL, NUAN, LVS, KBH, JBLU, IONS, HMN, EBS, EIX, DISCA, CUTR, CHDN, PTVCB, AMED, TOL, TSN, UAL, ALK,
These are the top 5 holdings of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
- Kellogg Co (K) - 22,276,711 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.72%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,070,212 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,986,817 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.34%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,203,441 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.14%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 160,847 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.52%
Keybank National Association initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,076,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 89,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $48.27 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.292600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 32,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.67 and $99.35, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hess Corp (HES)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Hess Corp by 54.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 262,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 93.32%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 186,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 194.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 74,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 280,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Roku Inc by 238.82%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $340.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17.Sold Out: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $46.77 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $53.1.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Evertec Inc (EVTC)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $37.22 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.12.
