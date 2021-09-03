Keybank National Association Buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Hess Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Kellogg Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Keybank National Association Buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Hess Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Kellogg Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Keybank National Association (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Hess Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Airbnb Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Kellogg Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keybank National Association. As of 2021Q2, Keybank National Association owns 1055 stocks with a total value of $22.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keybank+national+association/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
  1. Kellogg Co (K) - 22,276,711 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.72%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,070,212 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.97%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,986,817 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.34%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,203,441 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.14%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 160,847 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.52%
New Purchase: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu (IQDF)

Keybank National Association initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,076,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 89,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

Keybank National Association initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E (CMDY)

Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $48.27 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.292600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 32,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE)

Keybank National Association initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.67 and $99.35, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hess Corp (HES)

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Hess Corp by 54.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 262,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 93.32%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 186,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Keybank National Association added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 194.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 74,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Keybank National Association added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 280,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Roku Inc by 238.82%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $340.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Sold Out: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $46.77 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $37.22 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION. Also check out:

1. KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's Undervalued Stocks
2. KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider