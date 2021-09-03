Keybank National Association Buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Hess Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells Kellogg Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company Keybank National Association Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Hess Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Airbnb Inc, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Kellogg Co, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keybank National Association. As of 2021Q2, Keybank National Association owns 1055 stocks with a total value of $22.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kellogg Co (K) - 22,276,711 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.72% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,070,212 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,986,817 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,203,441 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 160,847 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.52%

Keybank National Association initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,076,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 89,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $158.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy E. The purchase prices were between $48.27 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $56.292600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 32,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.67 and $99.35, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $103.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Hess Corp by 54.45%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 262,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 93.32%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.169000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 186,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 194.33%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 74,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 280,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Roku Inc by 238.82%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $340.590100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.83%. The purchase prices were between $54.27 and $55.31, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $46.77 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $37.22 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.12.