Clearbridge Focus Value Etf Buys Cisco Systems Inc, American Express Co, Sempra Energy

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cisco Systems Inc, American Express Co, Sempra Energy, TJX Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearbridge Focus Value Etf. As of 2021Q2, Clearbridge Focus Value Etf owns 39 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+focus+value+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,241 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,671 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62% Deere & Co (DE) - 539 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55% American Express Co (AXP) - 977 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 237 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 71.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in American Express Co by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $158.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.782700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-06-30.