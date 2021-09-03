Logo
Clearbridge Focus Value Etf Buys Cisco Systems Inc, American Express Co, Sempra Energy

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clearbridge Focus Value Etf (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, American Express Co, Sempra Energy, TJX Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearbridge Focus Value Etf. As of 2021Q2, Clearbridge Focus Value Etf owns 39 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+focus+value+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,241 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,671 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
  3. Deere & Co (DE) - 539 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
  4. American Express Co (AXP) - 977 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%
  5. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 237 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%
Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 71.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in American Express Co by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $158.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.782700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF. Also check out:

1. CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
insider