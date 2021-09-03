Clearbridge Focus Value Etf Buys Cisco Systems Inc, American Express Co, Sempra Energy

- Added Positions: CSCO, AXP, SRE, TJX, QCOM, JPM, BAC, DE, TEL, CMCSA, UNH, TRP, BRK/B, VRT, DISH, EIX, JNJ, APD, SCHW, BKNG, ITW, OTIS, UPS, TMUS, MSI, HON, GOOGL, AMT, CHTR, AMGN, HD, PPG, COF, NXPI, MLM, MMC, PGR, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: LRCX,
For the details of CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearbridge+focus+value+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CLEARBRIDGE FOCUS VALUE ETF
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,241 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.63%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,671 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.62%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 539 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 977 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.74%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 237 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.13%
Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 71.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in American Express Co by 25.74%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $158.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 977 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 23.92%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 62.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $71.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 981 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Clearbridge Focus Value Etf added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $144.782700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 432 shares as of 2021-06-30.
