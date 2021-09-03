GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FORMATION OF A NEW SUBSIDIARY CORPORATION, GLOBAL TECH HEALTH, INC.

New York, NY, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. ( GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has formed a new subsidiary corporation, Global Tech Health, Inc., in the state of Nevada with the Secretary of State, on September 3, 2021. The new corporation was formed, in keeping with the particulars of GTII’s binding agreement with We SuperGreen Energy Corp, (“WSGE”), primarily to separate the various healthcare and eyecare subsidiaries and/or acquisition targets into their own operating group.



David Reichman, CEO of GTII, commented, “We decided to move quickly to form this first of what may turn out to be several subsidiaries in order to pursue the more industry specific strategy that we’ve spoken of before. We chose the health services portfolio of businesses to start with as those businesses have been operating for several years and have reached a maturity that should allow them to operate more independently from us as the parent company. ”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

