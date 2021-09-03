AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Buys Vale SA, Sea, Zhejiang Supor Co, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: VALE, SE, 002032, BBAS3, 3034, PETR4, CX, 024110, CSNA3, JBSS3, 000120, 2603, YKBNK, 035760, 1301, BRDT3, 00857, 011070, 2409, 241560, 000810, 2310, 071050, KCHOL, 005830, 001450, 016360, CMIG4, SHP, 032830, 01359, COLPAL, 00220, 00390, 01776, TATASTEEL, CSAN3, 034220, 03328, GOTU, CPFE3, GGBR4, 2408, 383800,

HEROMOTOCO, 021240, 000720, 055550, 01313, 06886, 086790, AU, 081660, 01336, 161390, BIMBOA, 000880, 00152, MCG, 06169, 2353, 066570, 00966, 00257, 4197, 2002, TECHM, 2105, 086280, 00386, 00392, 00148, 06818, 2887, 03968, 01044, 011170, UNTR, 00914, NTPC, 1080, 7106, 02338, 00570, 600340, 600019, Reduced Positions: 2330, 005930, BABA, 00700, EPAM, 02318, NPN, 000660, PRX, 01398, 035420, TCS, 051910, 00939, TITAN, BBRI, 01299, B3SA3, 2308, LKOD, SBER, 02382, JD, OTP, RELIANCE, ANTO, 00384, WALMEX, 01919, 00968, CSAN, TLKM, 1120, 00388, 006400, ASIANPAINT, 035720, MARUTI, HDFCBANK, 300750, 2454, TCS, ULTRACEMCO, 02601, 051900, 000001, 2345, INFY, 00425, ICICIBANK, SBER, 02196, BAP, 600887, 5347, MOEX, 00998, 03988, 6488, TV, 01211, 02328, 000333, SVST, 02628, 03323, 005380, KOTAKBANK, 300450, 06690, 1476, 2395, 036570, ODPV3, 018260, 01658, 00011, 02331, GFI, TSM, 005490, ORBIA, 003550, 2912, 3231, 2303, RRHI, 6669, 00839, HMY, 00267, 00270, 00322, 2379, 000270, MRP, 002242, 00992, 2382, UPL, 01378, 00489, 00868, 01088, 02600, KIMBERA, MNOD, SCC-F, AVI, 01099, VOD, 096530, ALRS, 263750, SSW, 600741, 02689, WIPRO, BIMAS, GFNORTEO, 00881, 5871, 06823, 00288, BID, BSAC, 01109, 2317, 2886, ITUB4, 105560, 601888, 00867, 02607, PLZL, 02314, SAHOL, AUROPHARMA, BOLSAA, 002304, 2350, BBSE3, 1180, SKM, 600660, 01093, 2385, 1155, CIPLA, 012330, 7113, PGN, SPP, PGE, 03618, 002594, 01339, 03799, 01157, 603288,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vale SA, Sea, Zhejiang Supor Co, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil, Novatek Microelectronics Corp, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung Electronics Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, EPAM Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio owns 377 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 535,053 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.07% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 1,371,000 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.34% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 164,025 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 204,294 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.91% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 55,269 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.45%

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 131,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $351.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,986 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $63.79 and $79, with an estimated average price of $71.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 141,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $31.96. The stock is now traded at around $29.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 183,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Novatek Microelectronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $460 and $629, with an estimated average price of $537.46. The stock is now traded at around $456.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 172,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Hero MotoCorp Ltd by 344.60%. The purchase prices were between $2776.75 and $3055.95, with an estimated average price of $2908.59. The stock is now traded at around $2730.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Coway by 365.51%. The purchase prices were between $65200 and $84600, with an estimated average price of $73975. The stock is now traded at around $76300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd by 359.77%. The purchase prices were between $43550 and $58300, with an estimated average price of $52153.8. The stock is now traded at around $54000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd by 409.85%. The purchase prices were between $36350 and $43000, with an estimated average price of $40100. The stock is now traded at around $38800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,395,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio added to a holding in Huatai Securities Co Ltd by 661.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 400,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Celltrion Inc. The sale prices were between $249500 and $324500, with an estimated average price of $280070.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Great Wall Motor Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.68 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.65.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $17.6.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio sold out a holding in Kunlun Energy Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $5.86 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.02.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 37.34%. The sale prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $607.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.26%. AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio still held 1,371,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio reduced to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 28.07%. The sale prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $76000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio still held 535,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.45%. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $170.834600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio still held 55,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio reduced to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 30.91%. The sale prices were between $573.5 and $654, with an estimated average price of $608.41. The stock is now traded at around $488.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio still held 204,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio reduced to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 68.84%. The sale prices were between $396.69 and $523.15, with an estimated average price of $466.63. The stock is now traded at around $641.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio still held 6,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 35.63%. The sale prices were between $76.05 and $93.7, with an estimated average price of $83.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. AST Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio still held 865,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.