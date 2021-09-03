Maggie Garrison joins DDB Worldwide as Associate Director, Communications and Marianna Eboli is promoted to Global Social Media Manager

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Maggie Garrison joins DDB Worldwide as Associate Director, Communications and Marianna Eboli is promoted to Global Social Media Manager

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Maggie Garrison and Marianna Eboli are the newest additions to DDB's Global MarComms team.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide has today announced that Maggie Garrison has joined the global advertising network as Associate Director, Communications. Garrison joins DDB to manage North America internal and DEI corporate communications. In addition, DDB Chicago staff member Marianna Eboli has been promoted to Global Social Media Manager.

Maggie_Garrison_Associate_Director_Communications.jpg

Garrison will report directly in to DDB Worldwide Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Donna Tobin on North America-focused marketing communications, DEI initiatives, corporate partnerships, social responsibility, and internal and cultural communications. Eboli will report into Lindsay Bennett, Global Head of Marketing who joined the Global MarComms team with Tobin earlier this year.

Tobin said: "Both Maggie and Marianna add an incredible amount of positive energy, strong collaborative mindsets, and solid communications and social media backgrounds to our growing DDB Global MarComms team. I am absolutely thrilled to have them join our team at such an exciting time with so much momentum happening across our global DDB network."

Garrison brings to her role both agency and holding company experience in marketing and advertising. Garrison joins the team from Interpublic Group where she was Marketing and Communications Manager, responsible for the holding company's internal communications efforts, social media strategy, marketing materials, and website management.

Garrison said: "I am excited to join the DDB team at such a pivotal time of transformation and growth. There is a very talented team of leadership in place here and I look forward to working together to build upon the next generation of the historically famous DDB brand."

Eboli joins the team after a two-and-a-half-year tenure at DDB Chicago. She brings to her role an international background, a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion, and a keen eye for digital innovation. At DDB Chicago, Eboli was part of the Miller Lite, McDonald's and Neutrogena teams where she was responsible for each brand's social media strategy, brand identity, content creation and awareness growth.

Eboli said: "I feel so energized to be part of the DDB Global MarComms team during this moment of cultural and creative change. I fell in love with the DDB brand two years ago and am looking forward to continued growth and unlimited creative opportunities within my new global role."

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE
DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD and ADC, as well as numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 70 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY. 

ABOUT OMNICOM
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT: Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, [email protected]

Marianna_Eboli_Global_Social_Media_Manager.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY96115&sd=2021-09-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maggie-garrison-joins-ddb-worldwide-as-associate-director-communications-and-marianna-eboli-is-promoted-to-global-social-media-manager-301369247.html

SOURCE DDB Worldwide

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY96115&Transmission_Id=202109031416PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY96115&DateId=20210903
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment