AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, S&P Global Inc, Deere, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, S&P Global Inc, Deere, Genuine Parts Co, APA Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio owns 256 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ast+large-cap+core+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,294 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.12%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,042 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.07%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 85,277 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.07%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,375 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.25%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 17,887 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.42%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $54.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $453.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $392.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $122.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 26,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Halliburton Co (HAL)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 93.12%. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.52%. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio still held 63,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 93.07%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $154.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.83%. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio still held 85,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 93.07%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2881.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.82%. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio still held 5,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 93.25%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3460.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio still held 2,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 93.42%. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $376.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio still held 17,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Mastercard Inc (MA)

AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 93.02%. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $342.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.72%. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio still held 13,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio. Also check out:

1. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AST Large-Cap Core Portfolio keeps buying
