ATTENTION SOUTHPORT CAPITAL AND OPPENHEIMER CUSTOMERS WHO INVESTED IN HORIZON PRIVATE EQUITY III: KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation Into Potential Claims on Behalf of Southport Capital and Oppenheimer Customers Over Ponzi Scheme Investment Losses

National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), continues its investigation into potential securities claims on behalf of former and current Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (“Oppenheimer”) (NYSE: OPY) and Southport Capital customers who invested in Horizon Private Equity III (“Horizon”) through John Woods, a former Oppenheimer financial advisor.

Oppenheimer customers recently learned about the massive, $100 million Ponzi+scheme devised by former Oppenheimer registered representative, John Woods, through his advisory firm, Southport Capital. From 2008 to 2016, John Woods and his brother Jim allegedly solicited a significant number of Oppenheimer’s customers to invest in Horizon while the Woods were registered as a brokers and investment advisers with the brokerage firm. On August 25th, the SEC's Atlanta Regional Office Director stated, "As alleged in the complaint, Woods and Southport preyed upon their clients' fears of losing their hard-earned savings and convinced them to place millions of dollars into a Ponzi scheme by falsely promising them a safe investment with steady returns."

According to securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., “For years, Oppenheimer ignored red flag after red flag showing John Woods’ financial misconduct through Horizon and Southport Capital, and Woods’s activities are actionable in a securities claim in order to make a recovery.”

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate potential claims relating to Oppenheimer’s supervision of the Woods and the Horizon Ponzi scheme. Oppenheimer is responsible for the supervision of all of registered advisors’ activities, including “selling+away” private securities transactions. Current and former Southport Capital and Oppenheimer customers who invested in Horizon and who have information related to the handling of their investments, are encouraged to contact securities attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at (561) 542-5131, and download our Special+Report.

