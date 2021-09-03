Prep for Labor Day weekend with this handy propane grilling checklist

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Prep for Labor Day weekend with this handy propane grilling checklist

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Winston-Salem, NC, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No one can deny that Labor Day was made for grilling. Labor Day is so much more than a holiday set aside to recognize our great nation’s advancements as a result of our forefathers’ hard work and all of us today.

If you’re like millions of Americans, Labor Day is another opportunity to get in front of your propane grill and prepare a delicious meal for family and friends. It is, in fact, the third most popular grilling holiday in the U.S., when 56% of American grill owners fire up their grills, according to a 2020 Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association survey. But no one wants to work too hard on Labor Day! That’s why Blue Rhino has taken the time to provide this helpful Labor Day checklist:

  • Pick out great recipes. Whether you’re a fan of chicken, beef, or pork, or prefer a vegetarian option or two, there are more than 400 gas grill, smoker, and griddle recipes for Labor Day celebrations of all sizes at BlueRhino.com.
  • Plenty of food and drink. We’re a big believer in the saying that food and drink bring people together. Head to your local grocery store and select your favorite food and beverages before making those recipes come to life!
  • Grilling essentials. Spatula. Tongs. Grill fork. Put all three together and you have the Stainless Steel Toolset. And a beverage in hand while grilling, of course!
  • Assign a helper. To ensure your focus is on the food, consider assigning someone to assist with the grilling experience. Having a helping hand can go a long way to a perfectly executed holiday cookout!
  • Educate yourself! Read up on our handy Grilling Tips and Techniques and Propane Grilling Safety Tips.
  • Don’t forget the propane! Be sure to visit any of the more than 60,000 Blue Rhino propane exchange locations. Use our Propane Finder tool to locate your next grill tank or text FIND to 75653. And for those who live in one of our 12 Home Delivery markets, take advantage of an inspected, ready-to-grill Blue Rhino tank delivered to your doorstep!

“Blue Rhino has helped Americans fuel fun backyard adventures for nearly three decades now,” said Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Rhino parent company Ferrellgas. “We’re thrilled to play an important role in our customer’s grilling experience as they prepare to enjoy a safe and fun holiday weekend.”

Founded in 1994 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and sold today at more than 60,000 retail outlets in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, Blue Rhino is America’s #1 propane tank exchange brand and a part of Ferrellgas, L.P. Its home delivery service is available in select markets across the country. More information about the brand can be found at BlueRhino.com.

ti?nf=ODMyMDI0MiM0Mzg5MjI4IzIwMDU1MjI=
Ferrellgas-Partners-L-P-.png
[email protected]com
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment