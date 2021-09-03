Pliant Therapeutics Announces Webcast to Present Interim Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 2a PET Trial of PLN-74809 in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. ( PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today announced that the Company plans to issue a pre-market press release and conduct a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, to discuss interim clinical data from an ongoing Phase 2a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging trial of PLN-74809 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).



The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 7th to discuss this update. The link to the webcast of the conference call will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1340 (domestic) or (914) 800-3902 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 6186023. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

Pliant is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic and related diseases. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of αvß6 and αvß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting for Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 in the lead indications of IPF and PSC. Pliant has also developed PLN-1474, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of αvß1 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH with liver fibrosis, which Pliant has transferred to Novartis pursuant to its development partnership. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies. For additional information about Pliant, visit www.pliantrx.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

