QIAGEN to Enter the DAX – Germany's Leading Stock Market Index

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

QIAGEN to Enter the DAX – Germany's Leading Stock Market Index

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today it has been chosen to be included in the DAX (Deutscher Aktienindex), the leading German stock market index in Germany.

“Joining the ranks of Germany’s top publicly listed companies is a great milestone and achievement for QIAGEN,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN N.V. “The relevance of molecular testing to fight disease, develop medicines and conquer scientific frontiers has never been stronger. Our employees are the reason for this achievement and have never been more committed to achieving our vision at QIAGEN of making improvements in life possible.”

Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer of QIAGEN added: “Our inclusion in the DAX 40 is a recognition of the progress QIAGEN has made to deliver long-term profitable growth and create value for shareholders and other stakeholders. Even more important has been the contribution of QIAGEN’s solutions to increasing our knowledge about the biology of life and improving outcomes for patients. This goes to the heart of what our employees do every day and making a significant impact on daily life around the world.”

QIAGEN was built on a revolutionary way to extract DNA – composed of the building blocks of life – from a wide range of biological samples. As a spinout of the University of Duesseldorf, QIAGEN has become a global company on track to achieve more than $2 billion in sales in 2021. With about 6,000 employees worldwide, QIAGEN’s corporate headquarter is in Venlo, the Netherlands, while the operational headquarters site is in Hilden, Germany.

QIAGEN is implementing a successful growth strategy that aims to create significant value for its stakeholders, including shareholders. The company’s portfolio of Sample to Insight portfolio address the growing molecular testing needs of customers across the continuum from research and pharmaceutical R&D in the life sciences to clinical molecular diagnostics.

The changes in the DAX, which is being expanded to include the 40 largest companies based on market capitalization, is set to take place on Monday, September 20, 2021. This is also the date when QIAGEN will no longer be included in Germany’s MDAX, which will now be the index for the next 50 companies based on market capitalization after the DAX.

QIAGEN also continues as a member of Germany’s TecDAX, which is comprised of the 30 largest German companies from the technology sector. Additionally, QIAGEN’s Global Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), making it one of only a few companies listed on exchanges in both countries.

For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in Molecular Diagnostics (human healthcare) and Life Sciences (academia, pharma R&D and industrial applications, primarily forensics). As of June 30, 2021, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,900 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.qiagen.com

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210903005443r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005443/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment