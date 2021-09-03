Logo
Rite Aid to Release Second Quarter Results on September 23

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rite Aid Corporation (

NYSE:RAD, Financial) said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter, which ended Aug. 28, 2021, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riteaid.com.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 24, 2021. To access the replay of the call, telephone (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 5387890.

The webcast replay of the call will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.riteaid.com starting at 12 p.m. Eastern Time Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The playback will be available until the company’s next conference call.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower healthcare costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005397/en/

