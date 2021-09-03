Logo
Wabash National Corporation Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today published its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report provides an overview and assessment of the ongoing environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that demonstrate Wabash National’s commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and sound management practices.

“As we’ve seen over the past decade, the logistics landscape is fundamentally changing, and it requires a visionary leader to drive that change in ways that move the entire industry forward. Wabash National is that visionary leader,” said Brent Yeagy, president and CEO. “We believe visionary leadership in this day and age requires a commitment to corporate responsibility. Our values and culture inspire us to continually look for ways to improve our products and solutions in ways that will fulfill our purpose of Changing How the World Reaches You™.”

The 2020 report is the second annual corporate responsibility report the company has released. It highlights some of the key corporate responsibility initiatives across Wabash National, including:

  • Product design innovations and solutions that contribute to a lower-carbon future in transportation, logistics and distribution;
  • Standards for waste reduction and material procurement in the company’s operations;
  • Investments in the communities in which Wabash National operates; and
  • Efforts to develop the next generation of visionary leaders who will continue Wabash National’s legacy of Changing How the World Reaches You.

Wabash National’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report was prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and using relevant
Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) baseline metrics. To read the full 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, please visit ir.wabashnational.com.

About Wabash National Corporation
As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical processing equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
[email protected]

