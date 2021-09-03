Logo
Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Year Ended June 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Call Scheduled for Thursday, September 9, at 4:30 PM Eastern

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 3, 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2021.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time:

Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN:

US (844) 602-0380; Intl. (862) 298-0970



REPLAY:

September 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern


US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331


Replay ID number: 42741

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/42741.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

radiant_logistics__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE96114&sd=2021-09-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-to-host-investor-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-fourth-fiscal-quarter-and-year-ended-june-30-2021-301369240.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE96114&Transmission_Id=202109031605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE96114&DateId=20210903
