i-80 Gold to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RENO, Nev., Sept. 3, 2021

RENO, Nev., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") will host a live conference call and webcast on September 7, 2021, commencing at 8:30 am ET.

i_80_Gold_Corp_i_80_Gold_to_Host_Conference_Call___Webcast.jpg

Conference Call

North American Toll-free: 1-800-437-2398
Local: 1-647-792-1240

Webcast Link

Click HERE to access the webcast or visit our website at www.i80gold.com.

Conference Call Replay

A recording of the call can be accessed until September 14, 2021.
North American Toll-free Replay: 1-888-203-1112
Replay Code: 8375917

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp is a Nevada-focused mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status. In addition to its producing mine, El Nino at South Arturo, i-80 is beginning to plan for future production growth through the potential addition of the Phases 1 & 3 projects at South Arturo and advancing underground development programs for the Granite Creek and McCoy-Cove Properties.

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, commencement of trading of i-80 Gold on the Toronto Stock Exchange and completion of the acquisition of the Getchell Project. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

favicon.png?sn=TO96248&sd=2021-09-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-80-gold-to-host-conference-call--webcast-301369343.html

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO96248&Transmission_Id=202109031700PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO96248&DateId=20210903
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

