Questor Technology Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options, Restricted and Performance Share Units

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor", the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST), previously announced on May 31, 2021 that the Board of Directors had approved the granting of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and Performance Stock Units (PSUs) pursuant to the Company’s PSU and RSU share unit plan, dated April 14, 2021 to certain of its officers and employees. Subsequent to May 31, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the granting of an additional 95,000 stock options, RSUs and PSUs to a new officer of the Company.



On August 31, 2021, pursuant to these approvals, Questor granted to its officers and employees, 25,000 stock options at an exercise price of $1.36 and an aggregate of 511,128 RSUs and PSUs. Upon the granting of the stock options, RSU’s and PSU’s, Questor will have 1,415,337 security based compensation awards outstanding. The aggregate amount represents 5.2 percent of the 27,460,120 common shares currently outstanding. Questor's stock option plan currently limits the issuance of share based awards to no more than 10 percent of the outstanding common shares.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve net zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas Ann-Marie Osinski Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer

