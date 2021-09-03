AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio Buys The Middleby Corp, VF Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Zions Bancorp NA, Amdocs

New Purchases: VFC, BK, VRT, CPT, ELS, HBAN, ARE, PCAR, CCK, HOLX, OGN, STAG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Middleby Corp, VF Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Camden Property Trust, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Zions Bancorp NA, Amdocs, Darden Restaurants Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio owns 232 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 124,882 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.45% Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) - 290,768 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.99% Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) - 112,542 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07% Alleghany Corp (Y) - 16,225 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22% Assurant Inc (AIZ) - 65,775 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.51%

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 48,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 138,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 231,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 96.94%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 50,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87.

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.