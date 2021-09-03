AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio Buys The Middleby Corp, VF Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Zions Bancorp NA, Amdocs

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio Buys The Middleby Corp, VF Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Zions Bancorp NA, Amdocs

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 03, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys The Middleby Corp, VF Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Camden Property Trust, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Zions Bancorp NA, Amdocs, Darden Restaurants Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio. As of 2021Q2, AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio owns 232 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ast+mid-cap+value+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 124,882 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.45%
  2. Zions Bancorp NA (ZION) - 290,768 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.99%
  3. Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) - 112,542 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07%
  4. Alleghany Corp (Y) - 16,225 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22%
  5. Assurant Inc (AIZ) - 65,775 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.51%
New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $76.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 48,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 138,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.07 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 74,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $76.75, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $88.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Camden Property Trust. The purchase prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64. The stock is now traded at around $153.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 231,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in The Middleby Corp by 96.94%. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $179.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 50,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 56,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.

Sold Out: Lennar Corp (LEN)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85.

Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio. Also check out:

1. AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AST Mid-Cap Value Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider