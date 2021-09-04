Logo
Reminder: Rocket Lab to Hold Conference Call to Review Second Quarter Financial Results on September 8, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today issued a reminder that it will report its financial results for the second quarter 2021 following the close of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A news release and link to the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com%2Finvestors.

In addition to the Company’s Q2 2021 conference call, Rocket Lab will participate in the following conferences in September 2021:

  • Bloomberg RADAR 2021
    Presentation: Tuesday, September 7, 05:35 p.m. PDT
    Speaker: Peter Beck, Founder and Chief Executive
  • Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference
    Presentation: Friday, September 10, 11:05 a.m. PDT
    Speakers: Peter Beck, Founder and Chief Executive, and Adam Spice, Chief Financial Officer

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a global leader in space, building rockets and spacecraft that make it easier to get to orbit and to do amazing things there. Founded in 2006, Rocket Lab provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Since its first orbital launch in January 2018, Rocket Lab’s Electron launch vehicle has become the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered 105 satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. Rocket Lab has two launch sites, including a private orbital launch site located in New Zealand, and a second launch site in Virginia, USA expected to be operational by the end of 2021. Rocket Lab’s Photon spacecraft platform has been selected to support NASA missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as the first private commercial mission to Venus. To learn more, visit www.rocketlabusa.com.

