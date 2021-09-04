Advisers Investment Trust Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, M&T Bank Corp, PepsiCo Inc

Added Positions: MA, V, BKNG, CME, AMZN, ABT, NOW, ADBE, KO, CMCSA, NKE, KEYS, MSFT, PYPL, GOOG, MDLZ, BDX, EA, HUM, OTIS, PGR, STZ, ISRG, HD, SNPS, HSY, CPRT, GGG,

MA, V, BKNG, CME, AMZN, ABT, NOW, ADBE, KO, CMCSA, NKE, KEYS, MSFT, PYPL, GOOG, MDLZ, BDX, EA, HUM, OTIS, PGR, STZ, ISRG, HD, SNPS, HSY, CPRT, GGG, Reduced Positions: JNJ, PEP, ROST, BSX, NOC, DIS, DG, CASY, BRK/B, UNH, SHW, RBA, TER,

JNJ, PEP, ROST, BSX, NOC, DIS, DG, CASY, BRK/B, UNH, SHW, RBA, TER, Sold Out: MTB,

Investment company Advisers Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, CME Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Johnson & Johnson, M&T Bank Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisers Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, Advisers Investment Trust owns 41 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vontobel U.S. Equity Institutional Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+u.s.+equity+institutional+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,063 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 473 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 439 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Visa Inc (V) - 4,477 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,810 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.57%

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $340.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in Visa Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $225.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 4,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 139.33%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2304.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $195.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 39.02%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 2,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 35.48%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 36.84%. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $115.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 2,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 24.16%. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $365.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.85%. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 1,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.