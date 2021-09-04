Advisers Investment Trust Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, M&T Bank Corp, PepsiCo Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Advisers Investment Trust Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, M&T Bank Corp, PepsiCo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisers Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, CME Group Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Johnson & Johnson, M&T Bank Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisers Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, Advisers Investment Trust owns 41 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vontobel U.S. Equity Institutional Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+u.s.+equity+institutional+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vontobel U.S. Equity Institutional Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,063 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 473 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 439 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 4,477 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.30%
  5. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,810 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.57%
Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 54.57%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $340.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 2,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in Visa Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $225.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 4,477 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 139.33%. The purchase prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2. The stock is now traded at around $2304.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $195.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $128.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Advisers Investment Trust added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 27.10%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $678.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Advisers Investment Trust sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 39.02%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $175.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 2,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 35.48%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 2,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 36.84%. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $132.96, with an estimated average price of $124.66. The stock is now traded at around $115.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 2,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 24.16%. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $365.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Advisers Investment Trust reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 22.85%. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $181.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Advisers Investment Trust still held 1,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vontobel U.S. Equity Institutional Fund. Also check out:

1. Vontobel U.S. Equity Institutional Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vontobel U.S. Equity Institutional Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vontobel U.S. Equity Institutional Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vontobel U.S. Equity Institutional Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider