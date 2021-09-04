Advisors Preferred Trust Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa

Added Positions: BSCM, BSCL, SHM, BSCO, SPSB, SUB, GSY, SMB, MINT, BSV, FLRN, SMMU, IGSB, SHYD, ULST, NEAR, GLD,

Investment company Advisors Preferred Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Preferred Trust. As of 2021Q2, Advisors Preferred Trust owns 17 stocks with a total value of $14 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 41,090 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.69% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 17,990 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.86% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 18,210 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.06% VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) - 35,460 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.01% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 28,830 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.19%

Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 42,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $21.57, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 41,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 28,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.18, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 41,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 29,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.