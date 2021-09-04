Advisors Preferred Trust Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa

- Added Positions: BSCM, BSCL, SHM, BSCO, SPSB, SUB, GSY, SMB, MINT, BSV, FLRN, SMMU, IGSB, SHYD, ULST, NEAR, GLD,
For the details of The Gold Bullion Strategy Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/the+gold+bullion+strategy+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of The Gold Bullion Strategy Portfolio
- Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 41,090 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.69%
- Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) - 17,990 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.86%
- SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 18,210 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.06%
- VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) - 35,460 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.01%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 28,830 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.19%
Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 42,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $21.57, with an estimated average price of $21.54. The stock is now traded at around $21.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 41,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 28,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $22.18, with an estimated average price of $22.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 41,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 28.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 29,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Advisors Preferred Trust added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of The Gold Bullion Strategy Portfolio. Also check out:
1. The Gold Bullion Strategy Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. The Gold Bullion Strategy Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. The Gold Bullion Strategy Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that The Gold Bullion Strategy Portfolio keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment