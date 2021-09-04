Advisors Series Trust Buys Magna International Inc, Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells Intuit Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF

New Purchases: MGA, DG, FCX, BAMR,

Investment company Advisors Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Magna International Inc, Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PACCAR Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, sells Intuit Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, The Kroger Co, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors Series Trust. As of 2021Q2, Advisors Series Trust owns 41 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,775 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,875 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 31,550 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 32,040 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,255 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio.

Advisors Series Trust initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.04 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $95.2. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 21,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Series Trust initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 8,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Series Trust initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 35,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Series Trust initiated holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L. The purchase prices were between $0 and $57, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Series Trust added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 25.23%. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $84.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 24,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Series Trust added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Series Trust sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

Advisors Series Trust sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16.

Advisors Series Trust sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01.

Advisors Series Trust reduced to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 47.43%. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $134.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Advisors Series Trust still held 7,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors Series Trust reduced to a holding in The Kroger Co by 23.46%. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Advisors Series Trust still held 53,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.