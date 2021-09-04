Logo
Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund Buys Flowers Foods Inc, The Toro Co, Owens-Corning Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Agilent Technologies Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Flowers Foods Inc, The Toro Co, Owens-Corning Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, KB Home, sells Kansas City Southern, Agilent Technologies Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Williams Inc, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $77 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aasgard+small+%26+mid+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund
  1. Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD) - 14,965 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio.
  2. Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 12,470 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.1%
  3. Pool Corp (POOL) - 3,900 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.
  4. CubeSmart (CUBE) - 38,370 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 9,445 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: The Toro Co (TTC)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77. The stock is now traded at around $109.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 14,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.64 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $24.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 64,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $95.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 15,365 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.47 and $38.02, with an estimated average price of $34.8. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 44,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 36,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.18 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $39.62. The stock is now traded at around $40.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 37,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc by 35.84%. The purchase prices were between $306.1 and $389.53, with an estimated average price of $352.06. The stock is now traded at around $502.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 4,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 23.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $84.44. The stock is now traded at around $83.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Reduced: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc by 28.44%. The sale prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $179.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund still held 10,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Teradyne Inc by 23.39%. The sale prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $121.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund still held 12,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 23.86%. The sale prices were between $19.33 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $19.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund still held 68,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aasgard Small & Mid Cap Fund. Also check out:

