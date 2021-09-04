Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Buys Ares Management Corp, ConocoPhillips, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells 3M Co, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: ARES,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund Current Portfolio ) buys Ares Management Corp, ConocoPhillips, Procter & Gamble Co, sells 3M Co, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund owns 27 stocks with a total value of $723 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) - 1,388,428 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.08% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 1,362,385 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83% KeyCorp (KEY) - 1,528,490 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 244,300 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 264,695 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.04 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 349,664 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 442,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 24.40%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 198,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.